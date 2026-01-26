15:36
Truck burns down in Suusamyr, two people killed

A truck burned down in Suusamyr, two people killed. The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

According to the department, on January 25, 2026, at approximately 11:35 a.m., the duty unit of the Department of Internal Affairs of Zhaiyl district received a call from the 112 service about a large truck on fire at the 141st kilometer of Bishkek — Osh highway.

The report was recorded, and an investigative team was dispatched to the scene.

An investigation revealed that the owner of a MAN truck is O.K., 45, who is engaged in the private transportation of petroleum products for hire.

On January 23, he accepted an order to transport fuel and lubricants (AI 92 gasoline) from an LLC operating in the oil refining industry. K.A., 37, was hired as the driver.

On January 25, 2026, at approximately 11:20 a.m., driver K.A. was transporting 28 tons of petroleum products to Osh and traveling south. Citizen O.K., 45, was also in the vehicle.

While en route, the front left tire of the vehicle burst, causing the driver to lose control, drive into oncoming lane, and overturn. A fire subsequently broke out, completely burning the vehicle. The driver and passenger died at the scene.

Their bodies were taken to the morgue of the Zhaiyl District Territorial Hospital, and autopsies have been ordered. The investigation is ongoing.

«It has been established that the fire of petroleum products caused no environmental damage, no petroleum product leaks were detected, and the fuel and lubricants completely burned at the scene,» the Main Department of Internal Affairs noted.
