Court reverses decision banning registration of house land plots

Judge of the Inter-District Court of Bishkek upheld the claim of the Prosecutor General’s Office and invalidated the government’s decision to ban the registration of house land plots. The head of Nashe Pravo (Our Right) Public Foundation Kalicha Umuralieva told 24.kg news agency.

She noted that the day before the government representative admitted the claim and said that the Cabinet of Ministers had begun the procedure for cancelling the decision.

Recall, the Prosecutor General’s Office filed a lawsuit against the government after the Cabinet of Ministers ignored its decision to cancel ban on registration of house land plots.

Residents of Bishkek staged a rally demanding to annul this government decree.

Due to the ban, residents of apartment buildings cannot register house land plots. In the case of proceedings, the court may consider that this land does not belong to the tenants, and withdraw it legally.