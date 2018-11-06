Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister reports on merits of private entrepreneurs

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan told at a government meeting which enterprises appeared thanks to private entrepreneurs.

According to Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, development of the industry was registered in the first 9 months of 2018.

«Our entrepreneurs opened large projects. Up to 35,000 jobs were created thanks to an industrial park in Chui region. The government will soon decide the issue of land transformation and the connection of communications,» he said.

The Prime Minister added that a large cement plant was opened in Aravan district, which attracted up to $90 million in investments. A garment factory and a plant for processing of agricultural products will be opened in Osh soon, an army shoes factory will appear in Chui region, and a dairy plant will appear in Naryn.

«There are many such examples. This is all because the correct policy aimed at the development of regions is being pursued. Tax revenues increase, jobs are created. Our task is to create the same conditions for external and internal investors. We have to enter the top 50 in the Doing Business ranking,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.