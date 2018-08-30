18:35
USD 68.87
EUR 80.36
RUB 1.01
English

Fire in Philharmonic Hall extinguished. Preliminary cause - short circuit

The fire in the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall was completely extinguished. The head of the Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for Bishkek, Lieutenant-Colonel Adilbek Chargynov, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, 11 special vehicles, 60 fire service employees and 100 policemen worked at the scene.

«About 200 square meters burnt down. There were musical instruments and belongings inside the building. According to preliminary version, a short circuit occurred. An expert examination, which will establish the exact cause of the fire, was appointed. At the moment, the investigative team is working at the scene,» said Adilbek Chargynov.
link:
views: 81
Print
Related
Fire in Philharmonic Hall brought under control
Bishkek Philharmonic Hall on fire
Dry grass burning in Ataturk Park in Bishkek
Fire in mosque. Causes unknown, criminal case not initiated
Rescuers identify victims of fire in mosque, including child
Mosque burns down in Osh region, victims reported
Two children die in fire in Tokmak town
At least 36 people died in fires in Kyrgyzstan in 2018
Fire at meat-packing plant brought under control
About 100 people extinguishing fire at meat-packing plant in Bishkek
Popular
Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek
All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital
Ak-Keme management denies that UNICEF volunteers got poisoning in hotel Ak-Keme management denies that UNICEF volunteers got poisoning in hotel
Doctor of Science from Germany: Kyrgyz became my second native language Doctor of Science from Germany: Kyrgyz became my second native language