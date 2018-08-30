Fire in Philharmonic Hall extinguished. Preliminary cause - short circuit

The fire in the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall was completely extinguished. The head of the Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for Bishkek, Lieutenant-Colonel Adilbek Chargynov, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, 11 special vehicles, 60 fire service employees and 100 policemen worked at the scene.

«About 200 square meters burnt down. There were musical instruments and belongings inside the building. According to preliminary version, a short circuit occurred. An expert examination, which will establish the exact cause of the fire, was appointed. At the moment, the investigative team is working at the scene,» said Adilbek Chargynov.