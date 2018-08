Fire in the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall was brought under control but not extinguished so far. The head of the Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for Bishkek city Adilbek Chargynov informed journalists.

«Firefighters are working not to let the fire spread further. At least 11 special vehicles are involved, the ambulance team is working. There are no victims. About 200 square meters burnt down,» said Adilbek Chargynov.