Kyrgyzstan shows best result in its Asian Games participation history

Kyrgyzstan showed its best result in the history of its participation in the summer Asian Games.

These competitions are held every four years. Kyrgyzstan has been participating in them since 1994. The country won nine medals at its first Games: four silver and five bronze medals. At the Asian Games 1998, the Kyrgyz Republic had three silver and three bronze medals. In 2002, Kyrgyzstan won a gold, five silver and six bronze medals, and it was the country’s best performance at the Asian Games.

At the Asian Games 2006, the country had two silver and six bronze medals, and four years later — a gold, two silver and two bronze medals. In 2014, Kyrgyzstanis won two silver and four bronze medals.

At the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia, our country has already won two gold, four silver and seven bronze medals in just one week. There is still a week of competitions ahead.
