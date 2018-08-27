Round-the-clock hotline service launched for World Nomad Games guests

More than 700 employees of the Main Road Safety Department will be on duty during the 3rd World Nomad Games on September 2-8 in Issyk-Kul region. The secretariat of the WNG reported.

A special hotline 1262 was opened for the time of the Games, where you can ask all the questions concerning road safety, driving directions, parking areas. The hotline will work around the clock.

For the convenience of foreign visitors and tourists, 10 employees of the Road Safety Department who speak English will work at the venues.

In addition, booklets with a detailed map of the location of parking areas in the places of events, travel schemes, location of the traffic police posts have been issued. Booklets can be obtained at the posts.