Tekebayev’s case. Kyrgyzstan violates several articles of international treaties

Representatives of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative, having analyzed the situation with the ex-deputy Omurbek Tekebayev, came to a conclusion that Kyrgyzstan violated its obligations under international agreements on human rights, and the prisoner was persecuted solely for political reasons. This is stated in the report presented on the website of the organization.

It states that during the investigation and trial, Kyrgyzstan violated a number of articles of the UN Convention against Torture and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. The Constitution was violated by the refusal to consider an application on initiation of a trial on newly discovered circumstances in the case of Omurbek Tekebayev.

The human rights defenders demand to provide the leader of Ata Meken with access to fair justice and restore his rights, since this is a political, not criminal, matter.

Omurbek Tekebayev is in the National Cardiology Center now. He was diagnosed with atherosclerosis of the aorta and coronary vessels, supraventricular extrasystolic arrhythmia, hypertension of the 2nd degree of very high risk, nodal goiter and euthyroidism.

The leader of Ata Meken was sentenced to eight years in prison on August 16, 2017. He was found guilty under the Article Corruption of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. He is serving his sentence in the penal colony 47.