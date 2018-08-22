Opposition member Kubanychbek Kadyrov stops hunger strike

The opposition member Kubanychbek Kadyrov, who went on a hunger strike, started eating food the day before. The State Penitentiary Service informed 24.kg news agency.

There is no official written statement from the prisoner that he had stopped the hunger strike so far.

Kubanychbek Kadyrov and Bektur Asanov demand transfer to a penal settlement, but they must submit a decision of the Supreme Court in order a special commission to consider their issue. Their lawyers can not receive a verdict for two months already, so the convicts went on a hunger strike in protest.

«In order to submit documents to this commission, we need a verdict of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic. We were said in court that a judge who was to issue a copy of the decision fell ill. But he can not be sick for two months! This is an excuse and violation of the rights of the convicts,» human rights activist Zulfiya Marat told 24.kg news agency.

The head of the National Center for the Prevention of Torture, Nurdin Sulaimanov, stressed that their organization had not received notification from the convicted persons, the hunger strike was their voluntary affair and could not be considered as torture.

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek sentenced the expert Ernest Karypbekov to 20 years in prison, opposition members Bektur Asanov and Kubanychbek Kadyrov — to 12 years within the criminal case on attempted forcible seizure of power. The Bishkek City Court changed the decision and withdrew charges against Ernest Karypbekov under the Article Forcible Seizure of Power or Forcible Retention of Power. The Supreme Court, having found all three guilty of an attempted seizure of power, reduced their terms of imprisonment.