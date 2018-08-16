10:49
Convicted for attempted seizure of power threaten with hunger strike

Bektur Asanov and Kubanychbek Kadyrov, convicted of attempted seizure of power, have not yet received a verdict of the Supreme Court. Zulfiya Marat, member of the Committee for the Protection of Rights of Political Prisoners, stated to 24.kg news agency.

According to her, if Bektur Asanov and Kubanychbek Kadyrov do not receive the document tomorrow, they will go on a hunger strike again.

«A commission must decide on their transfer to a penal settlement. The members of the commission need documents, including the verdict of the Supreme Court. Two months have passed since the hearing, and there is still no court decision,» Zulfiya Marat said.

Recall, according to the verdict of the first instance court, Dastan Sarygulov got four years of suspended sentence. Ernest Karypbekov was sentenced to 20 years with confiscation of property. Bektur Asanov and Kubanychbek Kadyrov were sentenced to 12 years to be served in a penal colony with strengthened security regime. Bishkek City Court changed the ruling, removing from the former State Secretary of Kyrgyzstan Dastan Sarygulov and the expert Ernest Karypbekov charges under the article Forcible Seizure of Power or Forcible Retention of Power. The Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic, finding all three guilty of attempted seizure of power, reduced their terms of imprisonment.
