Well-known expert Zhumakadyr Akeneev passed away in Bishkek

A well-known expert, Doctor of Economic Sciences, Zhumakadyr Akeneev, died the day before in Bishkek. The President of the Association of Markets, Sergey Ponomarev, informed 24.kg news agency. According to preliminary data, Zhumakadyr Akeneev died of a heart attack.

Zhumakadyr Akeneev was born on January 22, 1954 in Ulakhol village in Issyk-Kul region.

In different years, he headed the National Statistical Committee, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Association of Oil Traders.

He was the Honored Economist of Kyrgyzstan, Doctor of Economics, Professor, and the author of more than 50 scientific works.

