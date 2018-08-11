Domestic air companies of Kyrgyzstan to undergo international audit

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev instructed the Ministry of Transport and Roads of the Kyrgyz Republic to step up work to ensure the technical safety of aircrafts of domestic airlines. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Executive Office reported.

During the current year, there were six serious incidents with domestic airlines, when aircrafts made an emergency landing due to a technical malfunction. This is unacceptable, because the lives of passengers are at risk. Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev

«I demand from the domestic airlines to undergo an international audit on aviation safety of their aircrafts,» he said.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev instructed to promptly consider proposals for resolving this issue, noting that air travels should be as safe as possible.

«Air passengers should be insured against unreliable and unscrupulous air carriers,» the head of government said.