People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan Tursun Uraliev passes away

The first radio director, theater and film actor, People’s Artist of Kyrgyzstan Tursun Uraliev passed away at the age of 85 after a serious illness.

Tursun Uraliev was born in 1933 in Kara-Zhal village of Ak-Suu district, Issyk-Kul region. He became an orphan in his early childhood and experienced severe trials and difficulties of a hard time.

Throughout his career, Tursun Uraliev created a well of a high spiritual heritage — the foundation of the gold fund of the Kyrgyz radio. He was the first director, who recorded the voice of manaschi Sayakbai Karalaev.

He was awarded the title of the People’s Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic and Dank medal in 2010.

The funeral will take place on August 8 at 10.30 am near the building of the Public Broadcasting Corporation.