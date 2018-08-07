17:57
Activists insist: Aziz Surakmatov can not be mayor of Bishkek

Activists insist that Aziz Surakmatov can not be the mayor because of a conflict of interests. The head of Nashe Pravo (Our Right) NGO Kalicha Omuralieva told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, an application to the Bishkek Territorial Election Commission was sent on July 30. However, the activists could not leave it in the office, since there were no members of the commission. They had to send it by post.

Kalicha Omuralieva insists that the only candidate for the post of mayor Aziz Surakmatov can not become a mayor, because he has a construction business.
