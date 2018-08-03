14:47
OSCE ready to continue supporting changes in Kyrgyzstan

The OSCE is ready to support Kyrgyzstan by rendering the necessary assistance to the country. The head of the Programme Office of the organization in Bishkek Pierre von Arx said at a meeting with the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

The sides discussed bilateral cooperation and implementation of the OSCE programme and project activities in Kyrgyzstan.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev placed the emphasis on the transparency of the process of building an open public management system.

The head of the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek noted that the system of electronic interdepartmental interaction Tunduk needed improvement in a number of aspects.

«Over the years, the organization has built a constructive model of work with the government structures of the republic. I want to note your successful participation in the 5th summit of the Open Government Partnership Initiative in Georgia, which will have a positive effect on the image of the country and its investment attractiveness,» said Pierre von Arx.

As a result of the meeting, the sides noted their readiness to hold a series of events at a high level on electronic business and parliamentarism in the autumn.
