President accepts invitation of Rosa Otunbayeva to compatriots’ forum

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, who is on a week-long vacation, accepted the invitation of Initiatives of Roza Otunbayeva Foundation and will participate in the 6th Forum of Compatriots Mekendeshter. The organizing committee informed journalists.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov will be the first president to accept the offer to talk with his compatriots, whom the fund of Rosa Otunbayeva will bring together.

Mekendeshter Forum will begin its work on August 8 in the cultural center Rukh Ordo in Cholpon-Ata. At least 300 participants were invited to it.

Compatriots intend to discuss topical issues, including the development of the regions.