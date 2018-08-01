Kyrgyzstan hosts Breastfeeding Week

A campaign, timed to the World Breastfeeding Week, will take place in Kyrgyzstan from August 1 to August 7. This year it is held under the slogan: Breastfeeding: Foundation of Life. The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Midwives, members of the Kyrgyz Alliance of Midwives, gynecologists will consult women and their families on breastfeeding.

«Over the past decades, the amount of evidence on the benefits of breastfeeding to health and the number of practical recommendations is growing. Choosing breastfeeding for her baby, mother gives all the best and useful to her child,» the ministry notes.

Doctors recommend exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months of a baby’s life, and then continue it with the proper complementary foods for two or more years.

The Ministry of Health notes that Kyrgyzstan was one of the first among the CIS countries in 2008 to adopt the Law on the Protection of Breastfeeding of Children and the Regulation of Marketing of Products and Means for the Artificial Nutrition of Children.

«This document is extremely important for our children, since adequate breastfeeding in the first year of life can reduce the infant mortality rate by 12 percent,» the ministry said.