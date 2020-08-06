Kyrgyzstan hosts World Breastfeeding Week

All regions of Kyrgyzstan are hosting World Breastfeeding Week. Press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

The event was initiated by UNICEF and the World Health Organization. During the week, expecting and breastfeeding mothers are informed about the benefits of exclusive breastfeeding for up to six months.

«This year’s week is held under the slogan: «We support breastfeeding to improve health around the world. COVID-19 is an opportunity to step up breastfeeding efforts,» the ministry said.

Kyrgyzstan was one of the first among the CIS countries in 2008 to adopt the law on protection of breastfeeding of children and regulation of marketing of products and means for formula feeding of children.