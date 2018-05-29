17:04
At least 850 objects in Bishkek built illegally

At least 850 objects were built illegally in Bishkek. The Prosecutor General, Otkurbek Dzhamshitov, said this at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on the Rule of Law, Combating Crime and Corruption Control.

According to him, the Prosecutor General’s Office is working on these facilities now.

«I am more interested in the legality of the construction of three objects — Frunze restaurant, Four Seasons café and a multi-storey house in Panfilov Park. Why Frunze restaurant was issued permission on the basis of the resolution of the City Council?» asked the deputy Zarylbek Rysaliev.

Deputy, Bakirdin Subanbekov, urged the Prosecutor General’s Office to react more promptly to the facts of illegal construction. «You react only after 15 floors are built, or after the completion of construction,» the deputy said.
