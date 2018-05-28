SCNS starts investigation into legality of saplings purchase for 9,000 soms

A criminal case was opened on the purchase of tree saplings for 9,000 soms. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The State Committee for National Security initiated the case. Earlier, civil activists informed that the Bishkek City Administration bought imported trees for 9,000 soms each, which do not take roots on our soil.

Bishkekelenkhoz municipal enterprise explained that the saplings were purchased in order to solve the problems «quickly and efficiently». As for the cost, the landscapers answered that similar saplings in some garden centers cost up to 18,000 soms.