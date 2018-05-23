OSCE pleased with decisions aimed at protection of freedom of speech in KR

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov received OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger. The press service of the head of state reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that his visit to the country demonstrates the support of the OSCE to the ongoing democratic reforms and the chosen development policy.

The President stressed that at present one of the government’s priorities is to create conditions for promoting the digital economy.

Noting that democratic institutions are consistently developing in Kyrgyzstan, Thomas Greminger stressed the positive aspects of protecting human rights in the republic.

«We were pleased with your decisions aimed at protecting the freedom of speech. We are also glad that you appreciate the contribution of the civil sector to the development of the country. The OSCE supports Kyrgyzstan in strengthening parliamentary democracy based on the principles of rule of law and human rights, freedom of speech and support of the civil sector,» Thomas Greminger said.

He noted that the OSCE would continue to implement a number of activities, including support of the government’s efforts to achieve sustainable development in the regions and the implementation of Taza Koom project.