Kyrgyzstanis win six medals at International Wushu Sanda Tournament

Kyrgyzstanis won six medals at the International SCO tournament in wushu sanda. The athlete Kuan Abdyraimov informed 24.kg news agency.

The competitions took place on May 17-19 in Chongqing (China). Athletes from India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan took part in it.

Six athletes represented our country. Rustam Ibragimov (60 kilograms) and Talantbek Akmatov (80 kg) won silver medals. Sulaimankul uulu Turatbek (52 kg), Avazbek Amanbekov (56 kg), Kanat Abduganiyev (65 kg) and Keldibai uulu Zhoomart (70 kg) won a bronze medal each. In the team scoring, Kyrgyzstan took the second place, lagging behind the Chinese team.

«Our task at this tournament was to train for the Asian Games, which will be held in three months in Indonesia,» told Kuan Abdyraimov.
