MPs suggest creation of a blood bank

The deputies of Parliament suggest creating a blood bank in Kyrgyzstan. The leader of the parliamentary faction Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Baatyrbekov informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, there are many complaints about the work of the Center for Blood Transfusion. In particular, there is information that certain categories of citizens, who must receive blood for free, sell it.

«There are different prices for blood. The highest is in Bishkek. Approximately 100 grams of blood costs 400 soms. But a person, who needs a transfusion, needs more than 100 grams, so imagine how much he pays. We demand a reform and make the work of the center transparent,» Almazbek Baatyrbekov said.

The share of gratuitous donors is 20-24 percent, about 70 percent of donors are relatives of patients. Only two percent are paid donors. There should be 40 — 60 donors per 1,000 people. There are only 5-6 of them in Kyrgyzstan.