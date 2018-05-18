First Kyrgyz electric car to be presented in few days

The first Kyrgyz electric car will be presented on May 25. Guarantee Fund OJSC reported.

Within the framework of the Year of Development of Regions, the company will support the project on the creation and development of electric vehicles production in Kyrgyzstan. The Guarantee Fund noted that this project is a response to the requirements of environmental friendliness and produciability of transport. Electric cars will be assembled in Bishkek from imported spare parts.

«The machine-building industry in Kyrgyzstan almost stopped in the early 1990s. Import of vehicles and equipment predominate. To change the situation, the Guarantee Fund initiated the program for the creation of the automobile industry. The first practical steps have been taken to implement it,» Temirbek Mamatkanov, a Spokesman for the Guarantee Fund, said.

The fund allocated money for the launch of the bus assembly workshop. The presentation of the current models took place the day before. In addition, the fund supports the production of tractors of various models and attachments.

«The launch of the programs means not only the development of machine-building industry, but also the economy as a whole, domestic tractors will help to rural workers and farmers in the regions,» Temirbek Mamatkanov summed up.