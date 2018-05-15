20:52
Albek Ibraimov meets with Bishkek residents

The mayor Bishkek Albek Ibraimov meets with residents of Oktyabrsky district of the capital. The meeting is held in question-answer format. This is a traditional meeting, annually held by the City Administration and its structural subdivisions.

The first issue was illegal construction in the 12th microdistrict. Construction permit has not been received so far, but according to the mayor, there is a decision of the Supreme Court in favor of the owner of the land in this area. «But we will not give permission for construction,» the mayor assured.

Asphalting of a road, rented house issue — these are several of a plenty of questions from the residents.

The representative of the initiative group of the townspeople Vyacheslav Voronin said that he came to get answers to questions on the detailed planning project.

«The project plans to increase housing in the city center almost twice. We want to know what consequences this will have for the residents. How much will the load on transport increase if there is less free space? Where will cars be parked?» he asked.
