A new head of the State Customs Service was appointed. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev signed a decree today.

The new head of the service is Almaz Onolbekov. The former head of the State Customs Service Kubanychbek Kulmatov left the post at his own request.

Prior to his appointment, Almaz Onolbekov was the head of the customs post «North». He has been working at the State Customs Service since 1993.