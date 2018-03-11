Football star from Africa: Kyrgyzstan reminded me of Ghana

Emmanuel Carlos Osei is a native of Ghana. He started his football career in 2008 at the age of 16. His position in football is a striker. At home, he played for Royals, WA All Stars, Liberty, Asokwa Deportivo, Ashanti Gold SC and Asante Kotoko SC teams. He became the champion of the country in 2015.

Recently, Osei strengthened Dordoi Bishkek football club. «Thanks God for this chance! The directors, the head coach, the management and the teammates warmly welcomed me. It is very pleasant to stay in such a beautiful country like Kyrgyzstan. I want to justify the expectations of the fans by my game and reach new heights with Dordoi,» said Osei and started handing his new team victories.

— What problems did you encounter when you came to Kyrgyzstan?

— I ran into one at the airport already. In my opinion, English of its employees is not so good.

— What reminds you of our homeland here?

— Friendly relationships and jokes with teammates remind me of the atmosphere that was in my club in Ghana.

Some buildings in Bishkek are like ours. You can see a lot of people every day who are going about their business. Visiting the church here, I also remember my home. Well, the most important similarity between Kyrgyzstan and Ghana is freedom of movement.

— What surprises you here?

— I am not surprised at anything. You never know what can happen during a travel. Many things differ from those you got used to in your home country.

— What would you change in Kyrgyzstan?

— I would try to disaccustom the local drivers-smokers to throw burning cigarette butts. This can cause a large fire.

— What do you miss here?

— I miss my family, my wife and children. I miss my friends, in particular, Marshal, and the Ghanaian food.

— What do you like in the national cuisine, and what are you afraid to even try?

— I liked all the local dishes that I tried. I like local meat very much, but the eggs are cooked quite differently here.

I have no favorite dish here. I’m sure every local chef cooks very tasty.

— What has fascinated and disappointed you in close acquaintance with the local population?

— Some Kyrgyz are racists. For example, when I needed to transfer money to my family, I was very embarrassed by the service in one of the banks. I felt that I was judged by the color of my skin. There was no such problem with employees of a number of other banks.

Many Kyrgyz are very friendly. This feature of the local people I like most of all.