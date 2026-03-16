Sadyr Japarov meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ghana

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Ghana Samuel Ablakwa. The presidential press service reported.

During the meeting, the parties discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation and prospects for collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

Sadyr Japarov noted that, despite the geographical distance, Kyrgyzstan is interested in deepening cooperation with Ghana in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

The head of state also emphasized that Kyrgyzstan is actively developing partnerships with African countries. In particular, last year, the Kyrgyz Embassy was opened in Ethiopia, and opening of a diplomatic mission is planned for the near future in Egypt.

The President added that in February 2026, Kyrgyzstan received observer status in the African Union, which creates additional opportunities for developing cooperation within this organization, including during Ghana’s chairmanship in 2027.

In turn, Samuel Ablakwa conveyed greetings from Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama to Sadyr Japarov and invited him to visit the country next year to mark the 70th anniversary of Ghana’s independence and its upcoming chairmanship of the African Union.

The Minister noted the importance of reforms underway in Kyrgyzstan, including measures to combat corruption and protect national interests, including on Kumtor gold mine issue. He also identified construction, digitalization, tourism, and agro-industrial complex as promising areas of cooperation between the countries.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed confidence that the visit of the Ghanaian Foreign Minister will open a new chapter in the development of friendly and business relations between the two countries.