Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with authors of flag of Kyrgyzstan

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the authors of the national flag Edil Aidarbekov, Bekbosun Zhaichybekov and Zhusup Mataev. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated the authors on the National Flag Day and noted that it was approved by the so-called legendary Parliament in 1992.

«You will remain in history as authors of the national flag of Kyrgyzstan, your contribution to the history of the state will never be forgotten. The state and its citizens will always be proud of you,» the head of state said. Sooronbai Jeenbekov presented the authors of the flag engraved watch with the name of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, wished them good health, prosperity, success and long life.

Recall, Kyrgyzstan marks the Day of the National Flag today.