President congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on National Flag Day

The President congratulated Kyrgyzstanis on the Day of the National Flag. The information policy department of the Presidential Administration reported.

«On this day, March 3, our red flag, the main symbol of statehood, rose for the first time high in the sky, announcing to the entire world the independence of Kyrgyzstan. The flag is our national pride and the dream of many generations of our ancestors, who sought to build an independent state. This symbol generates in the heart of every Kyrgyzstani a sense of responsibility, patriotism, love for the people and the Motherland, the desire for unity, cohesion and creative work,» the message of Sooronbai Jeenbekov says. «The national flag inspires our people to new achievements, calls to guard and protect the honor of the country.»

«Dear Kyrgyz citizens! I sincerely congratulate you on the National Flag Day. I wish everyone good health, happiness and success, and Kyrgyzstan — peace, unity and development! Let the state flag always flutter under the peaceful sky of the country, symbolizing its independence and freedom,» the congratulation says.