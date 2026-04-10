Ex-Bishkek City Council deputy seeks to restore mandate through court and CEC

Former member of the Bishkek City Council, Zhanybek Asanbekov, has filed applications with the Administrative Court and the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums (CEC) in a bid to reinstate his deputy mandate. The CEC confirmed this information.

As Asanbekov told 24.kg news agency, his application has already been accepted, and he now needs to submit the remaining documents by Monday. Earlier, at the end of March, he gave up his mandate, which he had obtained through the party list of Emgek party. The decision was based on his personal resignation letter.

The reasons for relinquishing the mandate have not been officially disclosed, but the former deputy is now seeking to regain it.

Zhanybek Asanbekov is known for raising concerns about construction projects in Bishkek. In particular, he spoke about alleged violations during the construction of multi-storey residential buildings near a cemetery in Orto-Sai area, citing non-compliance with sanitary standards and calling for a prosecutor’s office’s review. Later, the Ministry of Construction stated that the work was being carried out in full compliance with all requirements.