In 2017, the Ministry of Justice closed down six media outlets. Press service of the ministry reported.

According to the Ministry of Justice, the magazines «Obzor Inflyatsiyi in the Kyrgyz Republic» and «Elita Press», the newspapers «Novyi mir», «Kub» and «Avtoreklama» ceased to exist. TV broadcasting «Mega-Line» was closed down.

The ministry stressed that the decisions on the termination of the activities of these media were made voluntarily by their founders.