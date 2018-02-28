11:24
Vice Prime Minister Sanzhar Mukanbetov takes an oath

Today, in the presence of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and the head of the Cabinet of Ministers Sapar Isakov, the Deputy Prime Minister Sanzhar Mukanbetov took an oath at the session of the Parliament.

Sanzhar Mukanbetov replaced Tolkunbek Abdygulov, who returned to the post of the Chairman of the National Bank. The deputies approved the appointment of the ex-head of the State Financial Supervision Department to the post on January 10, 2018.

«I thank the deputies of the Parliament that they accepted the oath of Sanzhar Mukanbetov. Today he swore an oath not only to the Parliament, but also to the people of Kyrgyzstan. I think he will not forget this and will always serve the people of Kyrgyzstan honestly,» the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said after the oath.
