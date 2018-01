Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree according to which Sanzhar Mukanbetov was appointed Deputy Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The day before, deputies of the Parliament approved him at the post instead of Tolkunbek Abdygulov, who returned to work in the National Bank.

Sanzhar Mukanbetov has been the Chairman of the State Service for Regulation and Supervision over the Financial Market since 2014.