A pipe of a local mining company in Ak-Tyuz village, Kemin district, running along the road, burst and chemical wastes flow into the river and onto the road. Local resident informed 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the pipe runs from the gold recovery plant to the dam from the tailing dumps.

«It happened yesterday. The wastes have been flowing for 24 hours already. Uranium wastes filled the road and the river,» local residents said.