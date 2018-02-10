Maternal mortality on rise in Kyrgyzstan

In 2017, maternal mortality in Kyrgyzstan grew by 1.4 percent compared with 2016, the Ministry of Health said the day before.

A total of 48 pregnant women, women in labor and in the postpartum period died in the republic. The highest maternal mortality rate was registered in Osh (3-fold increase), Batken (by 36.1 percent) and Jalal-Abad (growth by 50 percent).

In Naryn and Talas regions, no maternal deaths have been recorded during this period. Five out of the total number of women who died were migrants.

In the structure of the causes of maternal mortality, extragenital diseases take the first place, sepsis — the second, and bleeding — the third. Cause of three cases of death at home was not established.

At least 9 women died during pregnancy, in childbirth and the postpartum period — 35, in two cases death occurred after the abortion and in two- as a result of ectopic pregnancy.

The percentage of autopsies decreased.