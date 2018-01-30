Firemen continue to fight fire in Osh market

Firemen continue to fight the fire in Osh market in Bishkek. One large building and several rows of pavilions are burning.

According to the Minister of Emergency Situations Kubatbek Boronov, the fire area has not yet been determined like the cause of the fire.

«Perhaps, this was caused by electrical appliances for heating. The cause will be found later. Now the main thing is to put out the fire,» he said.

No victims were reported so far. According to market traders, who stand behind the police cordon, doctors have taken many unconscious people.

«We lost goods for huge sums, many have considerable credits. Because of this, people lost consciousness,» the traders told.

Some of them try to break through the cordon in order to save even the remnants of the goods.

The fire occurred in the pavilion at the central entrance to Osh market, at the intersection of Kievskaya and Beyshenalieva Streets.