The head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic, Major General Kubatbek Boronov, personally heads the extinguishing of the fire in Osh market. Press service of the ministry reported.

A mini market situated at the intersection of Kievskaya and Beyshenalieva Streets is burning. At least 5 fire teams are operating at the scene. The call was received at 9.48 am.