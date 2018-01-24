No Kyrgyz company represented on world securities market

No Kyrgyz company is represented on the world securities market. The State Secretary of the State Service for Regulation and Supervision over the Financial Market Abdukhalyk Shamshiyev stated at the session of the Parliament.

Deputies asked how many domestic companies could enter international exchanges.

Abdukhalyk Shamshiyev noted that no company has such a right. «There are certain requirements to enter international exchanges. For example, passing of the world audit. This is costly. If the companies are ready for this, they will get such an opportunity,» he said.