Sooronbai Jeenbekov expresses condolences to President of Uzbekistan

Sooronbai Jeenbekov expressed his condolences to the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev over the death of citizens as a result of accident in Aktyubinsk region of Kazakhstan. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

«On behalf of the people of the Kyrgyz Republic and on my own behalf, I express my deep condolences over the death of the citizens of the Republic of Uzbekistan as a result of the tragic accident that occurred in Aktyubinsk region of the Republic of Kazakhstan. I ask you to convey the words of sincere sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, as well as the wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured. We share the bitterness of irreplaceable loss,» the telegram says.

Recall, there were 55 passengers and two drivers in the bus. Only five people managed to get out, the remaining 52 people died at the scene.