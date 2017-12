Medical equipment for 11.6 million soms will be purchased for the Republican Center for Forensic Medical Examinations, the state procurement portal informed.

According to it, centrifuges, a section table, microscopes, drying and laboratory chemical cabinets and others are purchased.

Most of the funds will be needed for a refrigerating chamber (1 million soms) and a gas chromatographic system (1.2 million).

Employees of the center had previously complained about the lack of funding, reagents and equipment.