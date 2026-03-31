Kyrgyzstan strengthens forensic system with new reform measures

Kyrgyzstan continues a large-scale reform of its forensic system, with the establishment of a Chamber of Forensic Experts and the introduction of private specialists as key elements of the overhaul. The reform is being implemented by the Forensic Service under the Ministry of Justice of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the agency, the new approach aims to improve the quality of expert examinations, speed up procedures, and expand access to forensic services.

The need for reform is driven by objective limitations of the current system. More than 60 types of forensic examinations are in demand in the country, but many remain effectively unavailable due to a shortage of qualified specialists.

«As a result, citizens, businesses, and investigative bodies face delays. In some areas, such as DNA testing, they are forced to seek services abroad or wait months for results,» the statement says.

The new model provides for active involvement of the private sector. Private experts and laboratories, including foreign ones, will be allowed to operate in Kyrgyzstan provided they obtain membership in the Chamber of Forensic Experts.

This institution will function as an independent self-regulatory body, with powers to assist in certification of forensic experts, approve methodologies, maintain a registry, and regulate tariffs.

According to reform developers, the new system will:

reduce the burden on state forensic institutions;

attract investment in modern equipment;

ensure the adoption of international standards;

improve accessibility and turnaround times for examinations.

Currently, the workload on the state system remains high. The forensic service conducts more than 10,000 examinations annually, about 80 percent of which are primary assessments.

The introduction of private experts is also expected to expand opportunities for citizens. Forensic examinations will be used not only in criminal cases but also in pre-trial proceedings and, for example, in consumer disputes as a fully-fledged tool of evidence.

At the same time, safeguards are provided to mitigate potential risks. The appointment of private experts will be carried out through the Chamber rather than directly by clients. Tariffs will be transparent, and the work of forensic experts will be standardized and regulated.

Officials expect the reform to enhance the efficiency of the judicial system and strengthen the protection of citizens’ rights by providing faster, more objective, and technologically advanced access to justice.