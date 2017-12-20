16:06
0
USD 69.72
EUR 82.30
RUB 1.19
English

Askat Alagozov appointed General Director of “Pyramida” TV channel

Askat Alagozov was appointed General Director of the Media Holding «Pyramida.» Employees of the TV channel informed 24.kg news agency.

Today the employees of the State Property Management Fund introduced him to the media holding’s staff.

Askat Alagozov worked as Deputy of the General Director of «Pyramida» Nurzada Toktogulova, who resigned on Monday.

The day before, the Parliament discussed the transformation of «Pyramida» into a parliamentary television channel. Media Holding «Pyramida» LLC is a legal entity with a private ownership. 100% stake in the authorized capital of the company belongs to the state.
link:
views: 74
Print
Popular
Iskender Gaipkulov receives mandate of deputy of Parliament Iskender Gaipkulov receives mandate of deputy of Parliament
Economy of Kyrgyzstan slows down, prices begin to rise Economy of Kyrgyzstan slows down, prices begin to rise
Sooronbai Jeenbekov met by PM of Uzbekistan in Tashkent Sooronbai Jeenbekov met by PM of Uzbekistan in Tashkent
Goods that keep economy of Kyrgyzstan afloat Goods that keep economy of Kyrgyzstan afloat