Askat Alagozov appointed General Director of “Pyramida” TV channel

Askat Alagozov was appointed General Director of the Media Holding «Pyramida.» Employees of the TV channel informed 24.kg news agency.

Today the employees of the State Property Management Fund introduced him to the media holding’s staff.

Askat Alagozov worked as Deputy of the General Director of «Pyramida» Nurzada Toktogulova, who resigned on Monday.

The day before, the Parliament discussed the transformation of «Pyramida» into a parliamentary television channel. Media Holding «Pyramida» LLC is a legal entity with a private ownership. 100% stake in the authorized capital of the company belongs to the state.