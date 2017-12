Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyz Republic

Dancers fromwon the international tournament, which ended in Dubai (UAE), the Dance Sport Federation of thereported.

As noted, 50 pairs from 15 countries participated in the WDSF International Open in sports ballroom dances. «In the category of «adults, latin dance, open class» our duet Artem Semerenko and Valeriya Kachalko won a gold medal,» the federation noted.