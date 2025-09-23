12:51
Bishkek to host International Dance Festival United Dance Weekend

Bishkek will host the largest International Dance Festival of the fall, United Dance Weekend, on October 4-5. The organizers are the international organization Groove Republic and We8 Studio, with the support of the Ministry of Culture.

According to the ministry, the festival will bring together dancers, choreographers, and guests from more than 10 countries, including Kazakhstan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Turkey, France, the Netherlands, and others.

The program includes master classes from world-renowned choreographers, large-scale battles, and spectacular finale accompanied by sets from legendary DJ TellaX (France).

The finale will include an awards ceremony, prizes, and grants from leading dance camps in Europe and around the world.

United Dance Weekend is not just a festival, but a cultural platform that inspires young people, strengthens international ties, and positions Kyrgyzstan as a center of contemporary dance culture.
