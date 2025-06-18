Selection for Fusion Concept Festival ends in Bishkek

A qualifying round for one of the largest dance events, Fusion Concept Festival 2025, was held in Bishkek. The Ministry of Culture reported.

This event confirms that modern dance is not just art, but a unique combination of creativity and sport.

The Fusion Concept Festival is a leading international festival that combines technique and artistry, creating a cultural space for opening new horizons in dance art.

Every year, it brings together talented performers from around the world, providing them with unique opportunities for professional growth and entry onto the international stage.

The qualifying round was organized by Jan Voinov.

Hundreds of talented dancers took part in the competition in several categories: Freestyle 2×2, Hip-Hop Pro, Popping Pro, and Best Show.

The main prize in the 2×2 category was a paid trip and participation in the Fusion Concept Festival 2025 in Paris.

The winners of the selection were twin brothers Oma and Ema, HustleTwinz duo, who received a unique chance to represent Kyrgyzstan on the world stage.