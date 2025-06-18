10:57
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Selection for Fusion Concept Festival ends in Bishkek

A qualifying round for one of the largest dance events, Fusion Concept Festival 2025, was held in Bishkek. The Ministry of Culture reported.

This event confirms that modern dance is not just art, but a unique combination of creativity and sport.

The Fusion Concept Festival is a leading international festival that combines technique and artistry, creating a cultural space for opening new horizons in dance art.

Every year, it brings together talented performers from around the world, providing them with unique opportunities for professional growth and entry onto the international stage.

The qualifying round was organized by Jan Voinov.

Hundreds of talented dancers took part in the competition in several categories: Freestyle 2×2, Hip-Hop Pro, Popping Pro, and Best Show.

The main prize in the 2×2 category was a paid trip and participation in the Fusion Concept Festival 2025 in Paris.

The winners of the selection were twin brothers Oma and Ema, HustleTwinz duo, who received a unique chance to represent Kyrgyzstan on the world stage.
link: https://24.kg/english/333107/
views: 48
Print
Related
Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev participates in World Epics Festival
Children's Folklore Festival Nariste starts in Bishkek
Bishkek hosts Festival of World Epics
Bishkek to host Japanese Spring Arts Festival
8th International Festival of World Epics to be held in Bishkek
World Festival of Traditional Culture Rukh Sanat to be held in Kyrgyzstan
Osh hosts festival dedicated to World Book Day
Batken district hosts Apricot Blossom Festival
Bishkek to host International Festival dedicated to Interhelpo centenary
Tulip Festival to be held at Botanical Garden in Bishkek
Popular
Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan
Hajj 2025: First group of pilgrims returns to Kyrgyzstan Hajj 2025: First group of pilgrims returns to Kyrgyzstan
Conditions of stay of Kyrgyzstanis in Kazakhstan discussed in Astana Conditions of stay of Kyrgyzstanis in Kazakhstan discussed in Astana
Kuwait plans to launch direct flights with Kyrgyzstan Kuwait plans to launch direct flights with Kyrgyzstan
18 June, Wednesday
10:44
Selection for Fusion Concept Festival ends in Bishkek Selection for Fusion Concept Festival ends in Bishkek
10:32
Streets paved and bridge built in Ak-Tilek microdistrict in Osh city
10:23
CAFA Tournament: Kyrgyzstan’s football team (U20) takes 2nd place
10:03
Heads of Central Asian states participate in opening of cooperation centers
09:48
Number of multilateral documents signed following summit in Astana
17 June, Tuesday
21:43
Edil Baisalov meets with representatives of Google for Education
21:32
Ambassador Aibek Moldogaziev presents his credentials to U.S. President
19:05
Possible U.S. entry ban for Kyrgyzstanis: MFA and U.S. Consul discuss the issue