Man dies at Kara-Keche coal mine

A 30-year-old man died at Kara-Keche coal mine in Jumgal district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Naryn region reported.

The day before, at about 5 p.m., Jumgal District Department of Internal Affairs received a call about a man, resident of Tugol-Sai village, who stuck between two KAMAZ trucks at Kara-Keche coal mine. He was taken out and transported to a hospital. An operative-investigation group arrived at the scene.

«It turned out that a 54-year-old resident of Tugol-Sai village drove out of the field on his KAMAZ, and a resident of Bash-Kuugandy, born in 1986, followed him on his KAMAZ. At this time, the 30-year-old victim tried to show them the way and wanted to run between the vehicles. But the drivers did not see him in the dust. As a result, the man stuck between the two trucks. He died on the way to the hospital. The case is being investigated. The trucks were placed on impound lot,» the police said.