At least 25 applications against unlawful acts at Kyrgyzkomur state enterprise were registered, 19 of them have been solved. The Internal Affairs Department of Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan reported.

In total, coal for 1 million soms was stolen from the coal field, and fuel for 700,000 soms was later returned to Kyrgyzkomur state enterprise.

«The suspects in this case have been identified, investigation is underway,» the statement says.