Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with Nursultan Nazarbayev

An informal meeting between the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev took place.

Earlier it was reported that the head of Kyrgyzstan did not plan bilateral negotiations in Minsk. However, he told journalists that he was ready to discuss with Nursultan Nazarbayev the situation on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border.

It is not yet known whether the talks concerned the situation on the border.

The situation on the border became complicated on October 10. Kazakhstan has strengthened phytosanitary control. Almazbek Atambayev, before leaving the post of president, described the step of the neighboring state as a blockade. As before, hundreds of heavy trucks stand in queues at the border.
