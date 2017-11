Kyrgyzstani Islam Baisynov became chess champion of Asia among amateurs. He informed 24.kg news agency.

Asia Championship ended today in Chiang Mai ( Thailand ). 95 athletes from almost 30 countries participated in the Open category. In nine rounds, Islam Baisynov achieved six victories, defeating representatives of Thailand , Mongolia , the United Arab Emirates and Japan . Having scored seven points, he became the second in the standings. Our chess player was one point behind the leader, the representative of Uzbekistan .

«I took the 1st place among the players rated up to 2,000,» Islam Baisynov noted.